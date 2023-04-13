CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for Code of Conduct Breach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson fined 12 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals registered their first win against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in 15 years as they won the nail-biter by 3 runs. RR bowler Sandeep Sharma held his nerves under testing conditions and produced lethal yorkers to deny Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja another win at their home. However, RR received a blow as their skipper Samson has been fined for breaching a Code of Conduct.

IPL released a media advisory and informed that Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's encounter against CSK. "Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement released by IPL noted.

Samson's team was one step ahead of CSK as the latter fell one hit short of another win. The victory takes RR to the top of the points table and have 3 wins in 4 games. Meanwhile, Chennai have 2 in 4.

After the match, Samson reflected on his team's performance. "You need to credit the boys. The bowlers kept their calm at the end and bowled really well, we also held on to our catches. I don't have good memories at Chepauk, never won here, and wanted to to be on the right side today. The ball was gripping and hence, we brought Zampa in as the impact player. We had a good powerplay as we got Ruturaj out and the thought was if we can get out of the powerplay without giving away too much then we have the spinners who can do the job for us," Samson said after the match.

Samson also opened on the final few overs tussle between the two sides. "The last two overs were tense, I tried to push it deep but you are never safe with that guy (Dhoni). You have to respect that guy and to what he can do. Nothing works against him," he added.

