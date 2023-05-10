CSK vs DC IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 55th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK batters in action

Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League on the 10th of May, Wedenesday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs DC, 55th Match IPL 2023?

May 10, Wednesday

At what time does CSK vs DC, 55th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs DC, 55th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch CSK vs DC, 55th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs DC, 55th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

