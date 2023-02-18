CSK Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni is all set to lead CSK in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad. Last year, the team was engulfed in the captaincy debacle, which saw MS Dhoni first handing the duties to Ravindra Jadeja, only for him to give it back after a few losses.

Before we deep dive into the action, here is the entire schedule for CSK this season.

IPL 2023: CSK's Schdule

March 31, 2023 : Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) April 3, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST) April 8, 2023 : Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST) April 12, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST) April 17, 2023 : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST) April 21, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST) April 23, 2023 : Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST) April 27, 2023 : Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST) April 30, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST) May 4, 2023 : Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST) May 6, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST) May 10, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST) May 14, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST) May 20, 2023 : Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Squad: Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

