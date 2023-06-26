Could not stop blushing: Air Hostess surprises her crush MS Dhoni with chocolates, video goes viral - watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM An air hostess, who is a big MS Dhoni fan surprised her crush during one of her flights

One of the most successful captains in the history of the game MS Dhoni is a fan favourite. The 2023 edition of the IPL only reiterated the fact of how enormous fan following Dhoni enjoys as wherever he and Chennai Super Kings went, it was a home game regardless of the opposition and the city. Dhoni rode that love and adulation and became the joint most successful skipper in the IPL, leading the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title.

The love Dhoni received, however, was not just limited to the IPL and in the stadiums. At 30,000 feet above the ground, Dhoni was on the receiving end of a surprise gift during the flight by an air hostess. An air hostess by the name of Nitika Jaiswal was overjoyed seeing her crush MS Dhoni in front of her eyes.

In a video posted two weeks ago by her on Instagram, Jaiswal was seen offering different types of chocolates to Dhoni, who was travelling with his wife Sakshi. Dhoni very humbly thanked her for her services and picked one of the many chocolates on offer. The video has gone viral on the internet owing to Dhoni's sweet gesture.

The air hostess captioned the post saying that she couldn't stop blushing for the entire day, leave alone the entire flight. She said she couldn't believe her luck that she met Dhoni like that and heaped praise on him saying that he is a great human being and a very down-to-earth person.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni, who was expected to hang his boots after IPL 2023, is likely to play for one more season as he mentioned after winning the title that seeing the amount of love he receiving across various cities, he wants to give it back to the people by coming back in the IPL but was quick to say that all depends on how his body responds since he played this season through a knee injury.

