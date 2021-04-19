Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of CSK's Suresh Raina (left) and MS Dhoni.

The 12th match of IPL 2021 is to be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7.30 pm today. Both the teams will come down with the intention of maintaining the winning momentum.

CSK saw off Punjab Kings in their last game while Rajasthan had defeated Delhi Capitals. Having a star-studded line-ups on both the sides, we have prepared the strongest Dream 11 today and interestingly Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not been able to find a place in it.

CSK vs RR Dream 11 captaincy has been handed over to wicket-keeper batsman Joss Butler, while the vice-captain of this team will be Deepak Chahar. Chahar bowled brilliantly in his last match against Punjab and had a lot of fantasy points.

Batsman: Suresh Raina, David Miller and Faf du Plessis

In the batting order of CSK vs RR Dream 11 team, we gave place to two batsmen from Chennai and one from Rajasthan. While Faf du Plessis is performing brilliantly for CSK in the opener, Suresh Raina also made his mark in the IPL 2021. At the same time, David Miller, who played the match-winning innings in the last match against Delhi Capitals, is seen in his old mould.

Wicket-keeper: Jos Butler and Sanju Samson

As the wicket-keeper of the CSK vs RR Dream 11 team, we have selected Joss Butler and Sanju Samson. At the same time, we have also handed over the captaincy of this team to Butler. Both these players play in the top order for Rajasthan and at the moment they are appearing to be in brilliant touch. Sanju Samson even scored a century in his first match against Punjab Kings. In this team, we have not given Dhoni a place because he comes down to bat a lot and that is why his Fantasy Points are less than both these wicket-keepers.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris and Moin Ali

All-rounders can play a key role in the CSK vs RR Dream 11 team. We have selected Ravindra Jadeja, Moin Ali and Chris Morris for the role. All these three players can contribute to the Dream 11 team by taking wickets in bowling and scoring runs in batting. Morris had scored 36 runs off 18 balls in his last match, while Moin Ali batted at number three against Delhi and scored good runs. Dhoni had made it clear that Moin will play at number three for him, in such a situation that this player can give a lot of Fantasy Points to this Dream 11 team.

Bowler: Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Chahar and Chetan Sakariya

In the bowling unit of CSK vs RR Dream 11 team, we have selected Jaydev Unadkat and young Chetan Sakariya along with Deepak Chahar. Chahar had a lot of Fantasy Points batting in the last match against Punjab while Jaydev Unadkat gave the initial blow to the Delhi batsmen by holding a superb form. Unadkat was off the mark in the last few seasons but now it seems that he is enjoying the Wankhede pitch; making him an asset for this game. Chetan Sakariya is a young sensation and has proved his talent with three wickets in the match against Punjab.

CSK vs RR Dream 11 Team: Suresh Raina, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Jos Butler (C), Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Chahar (VC), Chetan Sakariya.