BCCI announces Rs 40 lakh for India U19 team members, Rs 25 lakh each for support staff

India U19 team poses with the ICC U19 World Cup trophy in Antigua on Saturday.

Players were tired but enjoyed clicking pictures with great Sir Curtly Ambrose at the event

The BCCI on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for each member of the victorious Indian U-19 team. The support staff will be paid Rs 25 lakh each. India beat England in the U-19 World cup final in Antigua on Saturday for a record-extending fifth title.

The triumphant India U-19 squad will be felicitated by the BCCI in Ahmedabad upon its arrival in India.

Following their famous win over England on Saturday, the Indian contingent called on the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana.

"They were impressive across departments and sealed India's fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

"I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman – Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy – for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory.

"We have the best structure in place for our age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with the boys."

Six India players, including captain Yash Dhull, had tested positive for COVID-19 during the group stages of the tournament but the team overcame the crisis to lift the trophy.

"They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten," Ganguly said. "This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best."

With little time to celebrate the success in the Caribbean, the squad will take the long flight back home on Sunday evening with connecting flights from Amsterdam and Bangalore before eventually landing in Ahmedabad.

"It has been a hectic schedule for the boys who have little time to rest.

They will get some rest after they land in India," said a BCCI official.

Fresh from their win in the final, the boys headed to Guyana from Antigua and were felicitated by the Indian High Commissioner K J Srinivasa who is an avid cricket fan.

The players were tired but enjoyed clicking pictures with West Indies great Sir Curtly Ambrose, who was present at the function.

Delhi-based Yash Dhull captained the Indian team in the Caribbean while Hrishikesh Kanitkar headed the support staff.

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman was also in the Caribbean and played a massive role in taking care of the team in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak which left five players infected including Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed.

It was a record extending fifth title for India who have made the final of the last four editions.

