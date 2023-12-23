Saturday, December 23, 2023
     
  5. BBL 13: Haris Rauf rushes out to bat without pads in Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder game | WATCH

BBL 13: Haris Rauf came out to bat for Melbourne Stars when Mark Steketee was run out in the final over of the first innings. BBL shared the video of Rauf turning out to bat without his pads. He did not had his helmet and gloves on but sported them later.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2023 12:44 IST
Haris Rauf BBL
Image Source : TWITTER Haris Rauf.

BB 13: Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder are having a crack at each other in the 12th match of the Big Bash League as both sides are chasing their first win of the season. Glenn Maxwell's Stars posted a handsome total of 172 against the Chris Green-led Thunder despite a hiccup in the last over, where they lost four wickets. However apart from the battle of bat and ball between the two sides, another thing which hogged the limelight was a Haris Rauf moment.

Melbourne Stars speedster Haris Rauf turned out to bat in the first innings without his pads on. Rauf was seen rushing onto the field after the wicket of Mark Steketee in the last over of the game. He even did not had the helmet and his gloves on and sported them only after reaching to the pitch. The BBL organisers shared the video of the Rauf moment on their social media account. 

"No gloves, pads or helmet on. Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!" the BBL account wrote in a video shared on their social media account X. 

WATCH the Video here:

