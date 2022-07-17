Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal

After leading the Bangladesh ODI team to a series win by 3-0 against West Indies in Guyana, Tamim Iqbal made the announcement of his retirement from Twenty20 internationals.

"I can’t express the feelings in words. This is special for me both as a player & captain. A special for Bangladesh cricket. The dedication & ambition was clear before we reached South Africa & Alhamdulillah we’ve achieved it. So proud of this unit and others who are back home," Tamim, who won the player of the series title had tweeted after Bangladesh's brilliant win.

Tamim declared his retirement through a Facebook post. The 33-year-old wrote, "Consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thanks everyone".

Earlier in January this year, the ODI skipper had said that he was taking a six months break from the shortest format of cricket.

"My full focus will be on Tests and ODIs. We are preparing for the World Test Championship and qualification for the 2023 World Cup. I will not be thinking about T20Is in the next six months. I hope that those playing will do so well, that the team won't need me in T20Is. But if God forbid the team or cricket board needs me, and I am ready, I will possibly think about it," he had expressed.

Tamim last played a T20I in the month of March in 2020. At that time he made 41 off 33 balls against Zimbabwe. He is one of the best openers to have come out of Bangladesh, having scored 5082 runs in Tests and 7943 runs in ODIs.