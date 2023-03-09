BAN vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE STREAMING: Here's when and how to watch series opener | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP BAN vs ENG 1st T20

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE STREAMING: The English cricket team after winning the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh by a margin of 2-1 is now gearing up for the T20I series against the same opposition. England are taking on Bangladesh in a bilateral T20I series for the first time in cricket history. These three matches were initially scheduled to be played in September and October 2021 as a lead-up to the World T20, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the matches had to be postponed.

After these events, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that they had tried and rescheduled the matches after a series of discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The ECB on August 3, 2021, confirmed that the tour had been finally locked for March 2023. In December last year, both boards confirmed the fixtures of the tour. Bangladesh will take on England in the first T20I that will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

LIVE STREAMING details of BAN vs ENG 1st T20I

When will the 1st ENG vs BAN T20I be played?

The first BAN vs ENG T20I will be played on March 9, 2023

Where will the 1st ENG vs BAN T20I be played?

The first BAN vs ENG T20I will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

When will the 1st ENG vs BAN T20I start?

The first BAN vs ENG T20I will start at 2:30 pm IST

Where will the 1st ENG vs BAN T20I be televised?

The first BAN vs ENG T20I will not be televised in India

Where can the 1st ENG vs BAN T20I be live-streamed?

The match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

What are the squads of both teams?

Bangladesh for 1st and 2nd T20I: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England for 1st and 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt (wk), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes.

