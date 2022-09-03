AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Twitter reacts as Warner falls in nervous 90s after playing lone hand

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Warner played a lone hand but went on to miss his 19th ODI century.

AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Australia lost to Zimbabwe in their third and final ODI of the series at Townsville on Saturday as Zimbabwe won its first-ever ODI match in Australia. The hosts were completely blown away in the first innings as only two Australian players- David Warner (94) and Glenn Maxwell (19) scored in double digits. The Zimbabwe bowlers were right on the money and wrapped the Australian innings on 141 on a tricky surface. Later, Zimbabwe managed to win the match by three wickets.

As Australian opener Warner missed out to register a deserving century, Twitter has sent various reactions to the Southpaw's innings. Netizens praised Warner's effort calling him the lone warrior, while some felt for Warner getting out in the nervous 90s yet again.

David Warner's innings came to no help for Australia as Zimbabwe went on to win the thrilling contest. Interestingly, Warner fell prey in the nervous 90s for the 4th time since scoring his previous hundred. he was dismissed for 99 against Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI when Australia toured the island nation in June 2022. He earlier got dismissed on 95 in the second Test of the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia and also missed on his century in the first Test of the same series when he got out on 94. Warner's last International ton came on 14th January 2020 in an ODI series against India where he scored an unbeaten 128 in the first match.

Talking about the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field on a tricky surface. The pacers struck early, pushing Australia to the back foot. The visitors were troubled by the Australian bowling as Josh Hazlewood and Co. kept striking wickets. Hazlewood scalped three wickets and touched a landmark of 100 ODI wickets in his 64th ODI. Meanwhile, Starc also registered the feat of picking 200 ODI wickets when he got the wicket of Ryan Burl.

For Zimbabwe, it was Ryan Burl with 5 wickets in just 3 overs, while their skipper Regis Chakabva helped Zimbabwe to get over the line in pursuit of 142. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani contributed 35 off 47 balls.

