AUS vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner ruled out of final ODI against New Zealand

AUS vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the third ODI against New Zealand due to a low-level side strain, while opener David Warner has been released by the team ahead of the final ODI clash on Sunday. Stoinis will undergo rehabilitation in Perth and will try to recover before Australia faces India in a three-match T20I series. Whereas, Warner has been rested considering the upcoming hectic year for the Australian team.

Stoinis left the field in the second innings of New Zealand's chase in the second ODI when he complained about his side. The all-rounder bowled three overs and batted for 6 deliveries in the complete match.

Cricket Australia confirmed, "Stoinis will undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into Australia’s three-match T20I tour of India from September 21-26”.

"There is no injury concern for Warner who has left the squad to spend more time at home before a hectic 12 months of cricket,” the statement further added. Meanwhile, fast bowler Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as a replacement. Earlier on Saturday, Aaron Finch announced he will retire from the 50-over format after the third ODI against the Blackcaps.

The Aaron Finch-led team will lock horns against the Kane Williamson-led side in the final ODI on Sunday at Cairns. Aussies are having an unparallel lead of 2-0 and will look to whitewash the Blackcaps.

The Aussies won the first ODI by a slender margin of 2 wickets when Alex Carey and Cameron Green united to see off the trouble their team was pushed in after being reduced to 44/5. Their 158-run stand helped Australia to chase 232. In the second match, Australia gave no respite to the Blackcaps as they wrapped the for 82 and won the match by 113 runs.

