Asia Cup: Pakistan's leading run-scorer Rizwan to undergo scans for right leg strain

Mohammad Rizwan has been sent for scans Pakistan registered a five-wicket win over India in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Rizwan sustained an injury in his right knee in the 15th over of the first innings when he fell down at an awkward angle while attempting to collect a bouncer from Mohammad Hasnain.

The wicket-keeper batter was visibly limping. However, he played a crucial innings for Pakistan and scored a 51-ball 71. He shared an important 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Earlier, Rizwan underwent an MRI scan after the game, but a follow-up scan has been recommended as a precautionary measure.

Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022 with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The opener also has 1521 T20I runs since the start of 2021, the most by any player in men's T20Is.

Team Pakistan has already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

Squads:

India - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali

