Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Playing XI Changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Within 18 hours after beating Pakistan by 228 runs, India will take the field against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup. The IND vs PAK game spilled into the reserve day and that has led to the Men in Blue playing for three consecutive days. Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma and his men will be confident of putting up a brilliant show after thrashing Pakistan. It was a near-perfect game for them with all top four batters crossing 50-run mark and then bowling attack did its job perfectly with Kuldeep Yadav picking up a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are also looking confident coming into this game. They have won their last 13 ODIs and are on a massive winning streak currently. The winner of this match will more or less seal their position in the final of Asia Cup 2023. With a lot at stake, expect Sri Lanka to come hard at Indian players who will be tired a little bit having already played for a couple of days. Expect an enthralling clash between the two teamsin Colombo weather permitting.

Pitch Report and Weather

Weather continues to be at the centrestage in the Asia Cup. There is every chance of rain playing spoilsport in this encounter as well. However, there is no reserve day for remaining matches in the Super Four round.

As far as the pitch is concerned, it remains to be seen if the pitch used for IND vs PAK match will be in action again. In that case, the surface might be on the slower side. Batting first is the best option as scores above 250 are being easily defended in Sri Lanka.

R. Premadasa Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 157

Matches won batting first: 86

Matches won bowling first: 61

Average first innings score: 233

Average second innings score: 191

Highest total scored: 375/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 292/4 by Sri Lanka vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 78 all out by Sri Lanka women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 170 all out West Indies women vs Sri Lanka women

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Latest Cricket News