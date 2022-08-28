Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Here's how Rohit Sharma fared against Pakistan in last 5 innings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma | File Photo

It's almost time! India and Pakistan are all set to collide in a much-anticipated match that is sure to set the tournament on fire. Skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the men in blue after Pakistan steamrolled India by 10 wickets in last year's T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, in recent years, has been on an absolute rampage against Pakistan. Here is the list of scores Sharma made against Pakistan in their most recent encounters.

In the last five innings vs Pakistan, Rohit Sharma has two ducks against his name. But his other three scores have been nothing short of game-changing.

Other Three Innings

52 (39)

111(119)

140 (113)

Come match time, India would hope for Rohit to come into his own and play as only he can.

In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, both Kohli and Rohit can be seen smashing bowlers left, right and centre during the practice session. One of the highlights of the video is the way Kohli is seen playing the cover drive in the way only he can.

Rohit, on the other hand, can be seen using brute force to pull and hit bowlers straight over their head.

Whatever the result, the match promises to be an absolute cracker.

