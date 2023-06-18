Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson and England's masterstroke gets rid of centurion Usman Khawaja in Edgbaston | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ollie Robinson get the wicket of Usman Khawaja

Ashes 2023: England on Sunday bowled Australia out for 386 in the first innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Despite being in a strong position to take a lead, Australia were restricted 7 runs shy of England's 393-run total in the first innings as Ollie Robinson and the other English bowlers starred. Meanwhile, England played a masterstroke with a special field setting for centurion Usman Khawaja.

England set a great plot to get rid of Khawaja as Robinson bowled him out for 141. In the 113th over of Australia's batting, England set a pretty unusual field. They set four fielders in a quarter circle-looking shape on the on side close to the batter. The field was set from silly mid-on to square leg. This was probably done to deceive the batter of his plans.

England then moved one leg side fielder to the offside and both the sides had an unusual 3-3 field in the thirty-yard circle. Robinson bowled a yorker length 4th ball of the over and as Khawaja came down the track, he was beaten by the length and the ball went on to hit the off-stump.

WATCH the Video Here:

Notably after the wicket, the English bowler displayed an aggressive send-off to the Aussie batter. Meanwhile, it was James Anderson, who initiated the first damage on Day 3 of the Test match. The veteran got rid of Alex Carey with a beautiful inswinger before Robinson sent Khawaja back. Robinson and Stuart Broad picked the final three wickets. The former removed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, while Broad got Scott Boland. England restricted Australia to 386.

A view of the field for Khawaja:

England's Playing XI:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

