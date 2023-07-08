Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket, BCCI to formulate policy for retired players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ambati Rayudu with CSK in IPL 2023

Retired Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn his name from Major League Cricket 2023 due to personal reasons on Saturday, July 8. The veteran batter was signed for Texas Super Kings last month after announcing his retirement from Indian Premier League after the conclusion of the 2023 edition.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to formulate its policy for players, including retired cricketers, to prevent them from playing in overseas franchise cricket leagues. BCCI's decision is reportedly linked with Rayudu's sudden decision to pull back from MLC 2023, which kicks off on July 14.

The BCCI has been strict with its policy for players regarding their participation in overseas leagues. Players are not allowed to feature in overseas franchise leagues and they need NOC (No Objection Certificate) from BCCI to play in other tournaments.

According to a report from IndianExpress, the BCCI is looking to introduce a cooling-off period in players' contracts to prevent them from joining overseas leagues. Retired players will not be able to participate in overseas tournaments for a one-year period and that will hamper Rayudu's chances to feature in popular tournaments SA20 and ILT20 as well.

BCCI is reportedly not happy with players immediately joining foreign leagues after international or IPL retirement. "We'll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office-bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters after the Apex Council meeting.

BCCI's decision to regulate policy for retired players was taken during its Apex Council meeting held in Mumbai on Friday, July 7. The Indian cricket board also took a final decision to send its men's second-string team and women's senior team to Asian Games 2023 scheduled to be held in September 2023 at Hangzhou.

