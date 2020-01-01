What a pleasant surprise: Virat Kohli congratulates newly engaged couple Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday or New Year's day, announced his engagement to girlfriend and Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic on his official Instagram post. As soon as Hardik made it official, skipper Virat Kohli and few others from the cricket fraternity congratulated the newly-engaged couple.

Hardik made the announcement while sharing pictures of the two along with a small video where the two are seen enjoying the moment. Hardik captioned it saying, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan."

Immediately later, Kohli congratulated the couple writing, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless."

Kohli congratulates the couple

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was the first to congratulate Hardik as he wrote, "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan". Shreyas Iyer, Karn Sharma, Mumbai Indians are among others who have wished the couple following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Hardik is expected to make a comeback into the Indian squad for the tour of New Zealand. He will return from his back injury in the India A tour of New Zealand.