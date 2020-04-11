Watch: Ajinkya Rahane shares his daily routine during quarantine

As the cricketing world has come to a standstill, players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow teammates and fans. While many are conducting Instagram live sessions, players are also taking part in Q&A sessions on Twitter.
On Saturday, BCCI tweeted a video of Ajinkya Rahane where he shares his daily routine during the lockdown period.
Fight Against Coronavirus
India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.
"Hi guys, I hope you're all at home and safe," Rahane says in the video.
Sharing his daily routine, Rahane revealed that he has restarted his Karate practice.
Wondering what @ajinkyarahane88 is upto during the Lockdown?🤔🤔 #StayHomeStaySafe #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6j6Dx8eu3c— BCCI (@BCCI) April 11, 2020
"I do workout in the morning for 30-45 minutes. I've restarted my Karate practice. I've been a black-belt in Karate in my childhood. So I try to practice the sport for at least 3-4 times in a week," said Rahane.
"When Arya (Rahane's daughter) wakes up, I spend my whole day with her. A plus point of this lockdown is that I get to spend a lot of time with Arya. Generally we travel a lot during tours, so it's a blessing in disguise."
He also said that he helps his wife Radhika with house cleaning and cooking.
"When she sleeps, I help Radhika with household chores. I'm taking a lot of tips in cooking from Radhika. We share the household chores between us," said the Indian Test vice-captain.
"I love listening to music and reading books."