Watch: Ajinkya Rahane shares his daily routine during quarantine

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI shared a video on Saturday in which India's Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane shares his daily routine during quarantine.

As the cricketing world has come to a standstill, players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow teammates and fans. While many are conducting Instagram live sessions, players are also taking part in Q&A sessions on Twitter.

On Saturday, BCCI tweeted a video of Ajinkya Rahane where he shares his daily routine during the lockdown period.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

"Hi guys, I hope you're all at home and safe," Rahane says in the video.

Sharing his daily routine, Rahane revealed that he has restarted his Karate practice.

"I do workout in the morning for 30-45 minutes. I've restarted my Karate practice. I've been a black-belt in Karate in my childhood. So I try to practice the sport for at least 3-4 times in a week," said Rahane.

"When Arya (Rahane's daughter) wakes up, I spend my whole day with her. A plus point of this lockdown is that I get to spend a lot of time with Arya. Generally we travel a lot during tours, so it's a blessing in disguise."

He also said that he helps his wife Radhika with house cleaning and cooking.

"When she sleeps, I help Radhika with household chores. I'm taking a lot of tips in cooking from Radhika. We share the household chores between us," said the Indian Test vice-captain.

"I love listening to music and reading books."