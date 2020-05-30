'That trust doesn't happen overnight': Virat Kohli reveals how he earned MS Dhoni's confidence to lead India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a conversation on Instagram with Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli opened up on his journey from U-19 days to becoming the captain of the Indian team.

Indian captain Virat Kohli revealed how he gained MS Dhoni's trust to lead the Indian team during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on Instagram. The duo talked on a range of topics and Kohli also opened up on his journey from his U-19 days to becoming the captain of the Indian team.

Talking about the captaincy of India's senior team, Virat Kohli said that MS Dhoni played a 'big role' in him leading the side.

"You start talking about the game (when you start playing regularly). I was always in MS' ears - I used to give him suggestions whenever I used to stand in slips. Many times we agreed, and many times, we didn't agree. But I think he got the confidence in me as well. A large portion of me becoming the captain was because of him observing me," Kohli told Ashwin.

"He played a big role in that. That trust doesn't happen overnight."

Virat Kohli took over as the Test captain from MS Dhoni towards the end of 2014. In 2017, he assumed charge of captaincy in all the formats after Dhoni stepped down from the role in the limited-overs formats.

Ashwin also asked Kohli about his longevity in the Indian team, citing his days in the U-19. Questioning him about the team he led in the U-19 World Cup, Ashwin said that while a majority of its players played for India and in the IPL, none had the longevity of Kohli. (ALSO READ: BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna)

He also mentioned Kohli leading both, the U-19 and the senior team. The Indian captain, talking about his longevity and captaincy, said that grabbing the opportunity was key.

"I always liked taking responsibility. A lot of people don't know but I became the captain of U-19 team one month before the World Cup. I led the team in the South Africa tour. I used to captain the club team and state team, so I liked the responsibility. I was never overwhelmed by captaincy," Kohli said.

"Some things are destined to be. I remember many talented players who didn't make the cut and that's an unfortunate part of the sport. If I'm getting the opportunity, I need to work as hard as I can because not many people get the chance."

Talking about his time in the senior team, Kohli said that he 'wanted to be discussed'.

"A lot of players from that lot (2008 U-19 squad) got the chance in the IPL and the Indian team. Manish Pandey, Saurabh Tiwary, Siddharth Kaul.. but becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dream," said the Indian skipper.

"I made my Test debut only a series after you (Ashwin) made your debut. It was just about wanting to play, to be in the XI. I wanted to be discussed -- 'whether this guy was good enough or not'."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage