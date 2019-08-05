Virat Kohli hints at changes in the side after win in 2nd T20I against West Indies

Image Source : AP India clinched a 22-run win (D/L method) in the 2nd T20I and captain Virat Kohli has hinted that he could make some changes for the final game in Guyana.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was pleased with his team’s performance after a rain-affected game resulted in their 22-run victory (D/L method). India put on 167 on the board in 20 overs, and restricted the West Indies to 98/4 in 15.3 overs when rain affected the match.

"Had a really clinical game again today. Way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in the latter half. Winning is always going to be priority,” the Indian skipper said in the post-match presentation.

Virat also hinted at a few changes in the side after India clinched the series victory with the win in the 2nd T20I. The side will travel to West Indies for the third T20I, and eventually for the rest of the tour which includes three ODIs and two Tests.

"But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Washington Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well.

T20 is always going to be an exciting game for people to watch. Haven't played in Guyana before, great opportunity to experience how it's going to be like," said Kohli.

Carlos Brathwaite, however, was appreciative of his team’s efforts and insisted that the target was achievable, even when the rain arrived.

"Really don't think it went wrong. Didn't have the start with the ball we wanted but we pulled it back. Had a solid base with the bat, backed ourselves to get 70 off 26 even though it's a difficult task. Well played by Rovman.

"Communication with senior guys, the target we had, wanted Pollard to come in later. Our lineup is flexible enough. Batting wise, it's a lot closer to where we want to be. Consistency is what we're looking for. If we can continue restricting teams to 160. Strike rotation continuously needs to improve," Brathwaite said.