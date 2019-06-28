Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup, Match 35: Sri Lanka seeking continuity against South Africa

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: The pressure is back on Sri Lanka to follow up with a victory at Durham on Friday, and prevent South Africa getting its second win of the tournament. Things weren't looking so positive for Sri Lanka at Headingley last Friday, when Mathews held together the innings with an unbeaten 85 to help his team post 232-9. The old adage that a pitch can't be judged until both teams have batted couldn't have been proved truer than when Malinga led the demolition with four wickets as England was skittled for 212. The South Africans are one win, five losses and a washout in their seven games in a tournament that has been a struggle since Dale Steyn was ruled out, or perhaps since AB de Villiers was left out. South Africa, regularly one of the world's best in the limited-overs formats, have underachieved at World Cups in the past, but never like this. (Match Scorecard) (When and Where to watch - SL vs SA)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup, Match 35: Toss at 3 PM

