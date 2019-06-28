Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup, Live Cricket Streaming: Watch SL vs SA Match on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka's surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign. With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth. The 1996 winners will also have a psychological advantage when they sport their second choice "lucky yellow jersey" that they wore against England. Last edition's semi-finalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan. They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win. ( Match Scorecard ) (

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup, live from Riverside Ground, Durham:

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 35, Sri Lanka vs South Africa?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of SL vs SA, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 35, Sri Lanka vs South Africa be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 35, Sri Lanka vs South Africa will be played at Riverside Ground in Durham.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa live match Streaming Online?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa live cricket streaming online on Hotstar. You can also watch Live Streaming Cricket SL vs SA on Rupavahini App.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa live match on TV on Star Sports 1, 2. For Sri Lanka viewers, you can watch the SL vs SA match on Channel Eye.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 35, Sri Lanka vs South Africa?

The 2019 World Cup Match 35, Sri Lanka vs South Africa will be played on June 28 (Friday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 35 Sri Lanka vs South Africa start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 35 Sri Lanka vs South Africa will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 28.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup Match 35?

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.