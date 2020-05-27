Preparations continue for T20 World Cup in Australia this year as per plans: ICC

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC T2O World Cup 2020

Reports have been going round since Wednesday morning hinting towards a likely postponement of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022, which might in turn open up a window of opportunity for the BCCI to stage the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. However, the reports have been denied by a spokesperson of the ICC saying that the plans to host the tournament will go ahead as per the schedule.

"The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," a spokesperson for the governing body told Reuters.

"This is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be taken in due course."

The members of the ICC are slated to meet on Thursday to discuss issues pertaining to the resumption of cricket post the pandemic and the impending T20 World Cup which will be held between October and November.

Earlier in the day, an ICC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity, “There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday’s board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question.”

“There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don’t think either Cricket Australia or the top boards will mind,” he added.

