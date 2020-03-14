Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand to return home from Australia; remaining 2 ODIs postponed

The remaining two ODIs between Australia and New Zealand have been postponed and the Black Caps will now return home from their tour ahead of the new border restrictions to be imposed by the New Zealand government because of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

The first ODI between the two was played behind close doors and Australia won the contest by 71 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Following the end of the match, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson reported a sore throat and was sent to 24-hour isolation in the hotel.

However, with major sporting events being canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, the two ODIs have also been canceled with the Kiwi players needing to return home because of border restrictions.



The New Zealand players will now undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation after arriving in New Zealand on Sunday.

As a result of the new border restrictions, the three-match T20I series between the two sides in New Zealand, starting on March 24 in Dunedin has also been postponed.

Earlier on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] also announced that the Indian Premier League [IPL], which was scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai was postponed to April 15.

Following the announcement, the New Zealand Cricket Board also released a statement saying that they won't stop their players from going to India and it's up to them to decide what they want to do.

"Our position basically hasn't changed. We're continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players' own decision," NZC said in a statement.