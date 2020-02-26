Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand, Live Streaming Cricket, Women's T20 World Cup: Watch IND vs NZ Live on Hotstar

India vs New Zealand, Live Streaming Cricket, Women's T20 World Cup

When is India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A Cricket Match?

The Indian women's team has continued the winning momentum in the T20 Women's World Cup having won two group matches against Australia and Bangladesh. Defeating home favourites Australia and then taking on Bangladesh, the Indian eves are leading the Group A standings with young legs posing tougher challenges against the experienced ones. However, after winning the 2018 World Cup group game against New Zealand by 34 runs, India have also lost three successive matches to the White Ferns during the 2019 tour of New Zealand and would now be aiming to avenge the losses in Thursday's match at the Junction Oval. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch India vs New Zealand, Live Streaming Cricket, Women's T20 World Cup match. You can watch the IND vs NZ Live Streaming on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 will be played on February 27 (Thursday).

When will India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A match start?

India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A live cricket match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9.00 AM IST.

Where is India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A match being played?

India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A match is being played at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A Live Cricket Match Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A live match on Star Sports.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 Group A match?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (w), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest (w), Lea Tahuhu.