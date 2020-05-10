It is got to be AB de Villiers: KL Rahul picks his all-time favourite batsman

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AB de Villiers

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul on Sunday engaged in a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter wherein he picked his favourite all-time batsman as his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers.

Rahul answered a variety of questions from his fans on Sunday evening ranging from his favourite career moments to his best we series. And among those questions, a fan asked the Indian cricketer his "all-time favourite batsman #askkl ?".

"I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17," replied Rahul.

I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tIZuSPos5A — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Rahul played alongside AB for RCB in two Indian Premier League seasons - 2013 and 2016. In 2013, the season he made his IPL debut, Rahul scored just 20 runs in five games after which he had a two-year stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He returned to RCB in 2016, which he mentioned as his "career-defining season" during the Q&A session, to score 397 runs in 14 games at 44.11 and a strike rate of 146.49 with four half-centuries.

"It's got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white ball cricket," said Rahul when asked about his favourite IPL moment.

