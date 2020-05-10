Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. It is got to be AB de Villiers: KL Rahul picks his all-time favourite batsman

It is got to be AB de Villiers: KL Rahul picks his all-time favourite batsman

Rahul answered a variety of questions from his fans on Sunday evening ranging from his favourite career moments to his best we series. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 10, 2020 21:46 IST
AB de Villiers
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

AB de Villiers

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul on Sunday engaged in a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter wherein he picked his favourite all-time batsman as his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers. 

Rahul answered a variety of questions from his fans on Sunday evening ranging from his favourite career moments to his best we series. And among those questions, a fan asked the Indian cricketer his "all-time favourite batsman #askkl ?". 

Related Stories

"I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17," replied Rahul. 

Rahul played alongside AB for RCB in two Indian Premier League seasons - 2013 and 2016. In 2013, the season he made his IPL debut, Rahul scored just 20 runs in five games after which he had a two-year stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He returned to RCB in 2016, which he mentioned as his "career-defining season" during the Q&A session, to score 397 runs in 14 games at 44.11 and a strike rate of 146.49 with four half-centuries. 

"It's got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white ball cricket," said Rahul when asked about his favourite IPL moment.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Mothers Day 2020
coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X