'Mahi bhai used to make fun of my batting, but then..': Ishant Sharma reveals how he made Dhoni abuse Jadeja

Image Source : TWITTER/IPLT20.COM Ishant Sharma revealed a funny incident during previous year's IPL, where his batting forced MS Dhoni to abuse Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian's premier Test bowler Ishant Sharma revealed how his batting made MS Dhoni angry with Ravindra Jadeja during the last year's season of Indian Premier League, saying that Dhoni 'abused Jaddu' because he felt irritated.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show, Ishant revealed how the Chennai Super Kings captain initially taunted him for his batting, but was forced to eat his own words later.

"Last year in the IPL, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can't hit sixes, saying you don't have that power," Ishant said.

"Then came Jaddu (Jadeja) and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu."

With the cricketing action coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fans and fellow cricketers.

In a video Q&A session organized by Delhi Capitals (the franchise Ishant represents), the Indian bowler talked about the memorable moments in his career so far. When he was asked to pick one memory between the seven-wicket haul at Lord's and the fifer in India's first Day-Night Test, the bowler insisted that both are equally special.

"Both of them are equally memorable," Ishant said.

"Taking seven wickets at Lord's is obviously something I can't forget. And taking those five wickets with the pink ball also I can't forget because after 12 years I had taken a five-wicket haul."

