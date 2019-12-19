Dinesh Karthik to remain as KKR skipper, Eoin Morgan will add to our leadership group: Mentor Abhishek Nayar

Image Source : PTI File image of Dinesh Karthik

Two-time Indian Premier League champion Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday roped in two crucial players for the impending 2020 season - pacer Pat Cummins for record INR 15.50 crores and England skipper Eoin Morgan for INR 5.40 crores at the end of the first break in the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata. And after the two important buys, mentor Abhishek Nayar confirmed that Dinesh Karthik would remain as KKR's captain for the next season while Morgan would be an addition to the leadership group.

Kolkata failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2019 after a poor season where they finished fifth with 12 points from six wins and eight defeats after 14 games. Many including senior players like Andre Russell called for a replacement of Karthik. However, Nayar confirmed on Thursday that the franchise will head into IPL 2020 with the Tamil Nadu-based player as their skipper.

"We had a clear strategy in mind. Both the players we bid for we're happy that we got them. DK will be our captain this season. Morgan, we thought, would add a lot for us.. just as a leadership group, he will add a lot of strength to what we have," he told the broadcasters.

Meanwhile, ahead of the auction, former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir had told the broadcasters that Shubman Gill should be named as Karthik's replacement as KKR skipper. "For me, there are not many captaincy options in this team. I will go with Shubman Gill. I will go with a youngster. Dinesh Karthik will have the baggage of two years. He did not perform as per expectations. Go with Shubman Gill, a new young face. He might give new thinking and results," he had told in a chat show in Star Sports.