India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's T20I record for India

Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's T20I record for India

Rohit Sharma on Sunday equalled former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most appearances in T20 Internationals during the third and final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Sunday's game at the M. Chinnaswamy was Rohit's 98th game for India in the shortest format of the game, same as Dhoni, who is yet to appear for India following the World Cup.

Suresh Raina is third in the list with 78 appearances and is followed by Virat Kohli (72), Yuvraj Singh (58) and Shikhar Dhawan (55).

The opener also managed to achieve another stat during the course of the game as he went past Kohli in the list of most runs scored in T20Is.

Rohit needed 8 runs to go past Kohli in the list and managed to do so by hitting two fine fours before getting out to Beuran Hendricks on 9.

However, Kohli, who came in to bat at the fall of Rothi's wicket overtook him again in the fourth over of the match.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows the Indian duo at the third position in the highest run-getters' list, with 2283 runs in 78 matches.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is fourth in the list, while former Kiwi batsman and captain Brendon McCullum completes the top-5. MS Dhoni is the third Indian cricketer in the list but is ranked 18th overall with 1617 runs in 98 games.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and decided India to bat first. India went into the series decider with an unchanged squad while the Proteas brought in Beuran Hendricks in place of Anrich Nortje.