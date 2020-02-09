Yashasvi Jaiswal equals U19 World Cup record with valiant 88 in final against Bangladesh

Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian opener Yashavi Jaiswal on Sunday continued with his top-notch form to carve a valiant 88 in the U19 World Cup final at the Senwes Park against Bangladesh, and with the score, he managed to script five records. His 121-ball knock, laced by eight boundaries and a six, played a crucial role in the summit clash which saw wickets falling around him at regular interval. India, put to bat first, lost Divyansh Saxena on 2 before the second-wicket partnership of 94 runs added some solidarity to the total. But shortly after Yashasvi's half-century, his fifth in the tournament, Bangladesh bounced back to dismiss Tilak Varma and skipper Priyam Garg.

5 Indian players, including Yashasvi, have now scored a fifty-plus score in U19 World Cup final. While Unmukt Chand (111*) and Manjot Kalra (101*) are the only two centurions in the list, Smit Patel (62*) and Sarfaraz Khan (51).

88 by Yashasvi is the sixth-highest score by a batsman in U19 World Cup final and third-highest by an Indian after Unmukt and Manjot.

1386 runs are the total runs Yashavi has now amassed in his U19 ODI career, surpassing Tanmay Srivastava (1316) to take the second spot among Indians, only behind Vijay Zol (1404 runs).

2 Yashavi, with his 88-run knock on Sunday at the Senwes Park, has now become the second-highest run-getter for India in a single World Cup edition with his tally of 400 runs. He surpassed Ravneet Ricky (340 runs in 1999), Cheteshwar Pujara (349 runs in 2006), Sarfaraz Khan (355 runs in 2016) and Shubman Gill (372 runs in 2018), and will be only be standing behind Shikhar Dhawan's 505 runs in 2004. Overall, it is the eighth-highest individual total in a single edition.

3 Yashavi's with his fifth fifty-plus score in U19 World Cup 2020 joined India's Sarfaraz (2016) and Australia's Brett Williams (1988). No other batters have scored more fifty-plus scores than the three in a single edition.

4 Yashasvi joined Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2016), Shubman Gill (2018) and Nyeem Young (2018-2020) to become the fourth player ever to score four consecutive 50+ scores in U19 World Cup.