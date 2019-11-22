Day-Night Test: Ishant Sharma becomes first Indian to take five-wicket haul with pink ball

Image Source : AP India's Ishant Sharma, second right, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata

Ishant Sharma was the first Indian bowler to complete an over with the pink ball, he was the first from the nation to pick up a wicket with this variety of cricket ball and by the end of Bangladesh's struggling innings at the Eden Gardens on Friday, the lanky pacer became the first from India to pick up a five-wicket haul. His tenth five-wicket haul and second at home helped India fold Bangladesh for a paltry 106 on the opening day of the historic second Test in Kolkata.

Ishant completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Nayeem Hasan in the 30th over of the day with a 139ks length delivery that cut away sharply, rattling against the top of off. It was his tenth five-wicket haul and his second at home. The last time he picked up a fi-fer in India was in 2007 against Pakistan in what was his debut appearance in the format at home. He is now the 13th bowler to take a five-wicket haul with the pink ball. Only Trent Boult and Yasir Shah have two fifers to their name in this format of Test cricket.

Imrul Kayes was Ishant's first prey for the afternoon, dismissing him with the one that turned in sharply from round the wicket and trapped him in front of his pads. Ishant ended first session with two wickets, courtesy a brilliant catch from Wriddhiman Saha.

In the second session, he bowled Ebadat Hossain before dismissing Mehidy Hasan with a back of a length delivery placed outside off. He completed his fifer with the dismissal of Naseem.

Talking about the match, Bangladesh were skittled out for 106 in just 31 overs with the pacers picking up all the ten wickets. While Umhes Yadav finished with 3 for 29 in seven overs, Mohammed Shami finished with 2 for 36.