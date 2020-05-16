India open to Sri Lanka tour if it doesn't compromise players' safety: BCCI official

Image Source : BCCI.TV The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had earlier wrote to BCCI to consider the possibility of touring the island nation for a three-match T20I and ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it is open to tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-match ODI and T20I series if it doesn't compromise the safety of the players. On Friday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) drafted a letter to the BCCI saying that they would want to host India for a closed-door tour in July end, given BCCI agrees.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the tour depends on 'government directives' following the relaxations in lockdown.

“It all depends on government directives pertaining to lockdown relaxations and travel restrictions. We are open to travel if it doesn’t compromise safety and health of our boys,” Dhumal said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Indian players, like all the other international cricketers, have been confined at their homes for over two months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many players, including Rohit Sharma have said that the cricketers would need significant amount of time in training to attain the fitness levels required to play a cricket match.

The BCCI might offer relaxations to players to work on outdoor skills camp following the beginning of the fourth nationwide lockdown, under which there may be ease in restrictions regarding outdoor movement. However, Dhumal had also said that even if players return to training, Indian captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma are likely to remain confined at their homes due to poor state of affairs in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra capital is worst-hit with the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Close to one-third of India's cases have been found in Mumbai so far.

According to the same report by Hindustan Times, a source 'tracking developments' has said that the Sri Lanka tour remains unlikely with all the restrictions currently in place.

“If the BCCI is saying they are ready to tour, that’s just smokescreen. They are telling Sri Lanka, we are willing to honour bilateral commitments,” said the source.

