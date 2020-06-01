Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan appointed as head coach of Kerala

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tinu Yohannan will take over as the head coach of Kerala, replacing Dav Whatmore for the role.

Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan (41) was on Monday appointed as the coach of Kerala senior mens cricket team. Yohannan will take over the reins from Dav Whatmore of Australia.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) took the decision during an online meeting held on Monday.

In 2001, Yohannan became the first player from Kerala to play Test cricket for India when he donned the national cap in the first Test against England in Mohali. He played three Tests and three ODIs for India between 2001 and 2002, taking five wickets in each format. The right arm medium pacer took 145 wickets in 59 first class matches for Kerala.

He is the son of T.C. Yohannan, a former Asian Games record-holder in long jump, who also represented India in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

During the same meeting, the inter-district and zonal tournaments in the state were also rescheduled. The elections in various district cricket associations will also be rescheduled after the completion of tournaments.

