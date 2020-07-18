Former Australia captain Barry Jarman dies at 84

Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA Former Australia Test captain and wicketkeeper Barry Jarman has passed away at the age of 84.

Former Australia Test captain and wicketkeeper Barry Jarman has died at the age of 84 with an illness. He represented Australia in 19 Test matches between 1959 and 1969. Jarman was a key player in the South Australian side, making 191 first-class appearances for the side in 13 years

Jarman made his international debut against India in Kanpur, but had to wait for 8 years to become a mainstay in the side. He cemented his position in 1967-68 and was named the captain in one of the Tests during the Ashes tour, when Bill Lawry missed the match due to an injury.

He made his final appearance for Australia in 1969 in Adelaide before calling time on his international career. During the later stages of his association with the game, he became a match referee, officiating in 25 Tests and 28 ODIs till 2001.

He was Australia's 33rd Test captain, and one of the only five wicketkeepers to lead an Australian side in the longest format.

In 1997, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to sport in South Australia.

Today, the most improved player in the South Australian cricket team is awarded with the Barry Jarman Trophy every season.

