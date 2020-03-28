Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brad Hogg picks Suresh Raina over Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli as 2nd best batsman in powerplay overs

Former Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Brad Hogg has picked countryman David Warner and Chennai Super Kings deputy Suresh Raina as the best batsmen in the powerplay overs when it comes to the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, Hogg posted a video where he said: "At the top is David Warner. He is very strong on the offside, he runs hard between the wickets, he is a busy batsman.

"I absolutely love the way Raina does his business down at CSK. He comes in at vital situations and revitalises the innings. He targets certain bowlers and rotates the strike well."

Righty-o, as promised, here's the first video of a new series.



Who are the 3 BEST batsmen in the IPL - in the POWERPLAY overs? Any honourable mentions? Let's find out on this episode of #HoggsVlog.



Watch the full vlog here: https://t.co/IbvXjpV5TQ pic.twitter.com/W0NewVIm3H — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 28, 2020

The fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is hanging in balance as the coronavirus outbreak has seen the tournament postponed after it was supposed to start from Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the BCCI which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the loves of the citizens of the country.