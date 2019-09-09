Ashes 2019 | England name unchanged squad for final Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia, which will begin on September 12.

England have announced that they will go with an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia. The final match of the five-Test series, taking place at The Oval, will begin on September 12.

Australia retained the Ashes after a remarkable 185-run win in the fourth Test in Manchester, and have taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

England needed to bat the full day on the final day of the fourth Test, but failed as the side was bowled out on 197, while chasing a target of 383.

While England have lost the chance to regain the urn, they will eye a win in the final Test and maintain their unbeaten record in terms of home series. England have not lost a series at home since 2014, and haven't conceded a series defeat in Ashes at home since 2001.

Ben Stokes' fitness remains a concern for the side and he will be assessed ahead of the fifth Test. If Stokes, who was the hero of the third Test, in unable to regain match fitness, England may enter the field with either of Sam Curran or Chris Woakes.

Joe Root's form is also a cause of concern for the hosts, as the English captain averages a little more than 30 in the series. Stokes is currently the highest run-getter for England in the side (354), but remains far behind the highest scorer of the series, Steve Smith (671).

Here's the squad for the hosts for the fifth Test:

Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.