2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli's school to send soil to London as blessing

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli's school send soil to London as blessing ahead

Virat Kohli is currently in England looking to become the third Indian captain to win the World Cup after Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011 and it seems that his former school in the Capital is expressing its support in a very unique manner.

Host broadcasters Star Sports tweeted on Friday that soil from the Vishal Bharti Public School in Uttam Nagar, where the Indian captain spent a part of his childhood, is being sent to London. "The soil from @imVkohli's school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him (sic.)," Star Sports tweeted.

The soil from @imVkohli's school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him.



Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown.#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/6fVpbmYfyQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2019

Kohli started his schooling at the Vishal Bharti before moving to the Saviour Convent in his ninth grade. In 1998, he joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy as part of its first intake while studying at Vishal Bharti. He has come a long way since then, breaking into the Indian team in 2008 and going on to be recognised by commentators and former players as the best batsman in the world across formats at present.

Kohli-led India started their tournament on June 5 with a convincing six-wicket win against South Africa. Their next game is against defending champions Australia, who are unbeaten in the two matches they have played thus far. The match will be played on Sunday at The Oval in London.