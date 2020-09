Image Source : KALINGA TV Odisha: Rare fish found in Puri's Bhargavi river

A fisherman caught a rare fish on Wednesday in Brahmagiri area in Odisha's Puri district. According to reports, a fisherman had gone for fishing to the Bhargavi river on Wednesday night. He caught the fish that weighed 1kg and brought the fish to the village.

The crowd flocked to the spot to the rare creature as they had never such a creature before.

The fish has been kept in a large pan to keep it alive, as reported by Kalinga TV.

