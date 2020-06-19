Image Source : ANI 5-8 million years old elephant fossil discovered in UP's Saharanpur

In a rare discovery, an elephant fossil was found by Uttar Pradesh forest authority on Friday in Saharanpur, a district that houses a significant portion of the state's forest belt. The Chief Conservator of Forest, VK Jain revealed that the age of the specimen may range from 5 to 8 million years that makes this fossil rare discovery.

A fossil of an elephant has been discovered from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh in Saharanpur. Fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. Age of the specimen may range from 5 to 8 million yrs: VK Jain, Chief Conservator of Forest, Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/Hyd1bWvZln — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Jain said that the elephant fossil was discovered from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh in western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

"Fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik," Jain said. The forest authorities have now preserved this rare fossil that will be used for further study of ancient ages.

