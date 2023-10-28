Rajasthan elections: RLP releases first list of 10 candidates, MP Beniwal to contest from Khinvsar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor Hanuman Beniwal

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday released the first list of ten candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. According to this list, the party's convener and MP, Hanuman Beniwal, will contest from the Khinvsar constituency. Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP leader, is an MP from the Nagaur constituency.

Notably, Narayan Beniwal, who is Hanuman Beniwal's brother and the current MLA from Khinvsar, was not given a ticket by the party to contest from the same constituency this time.

Here's full list of candidates

According to the party list, sitting MLA from Bhopalgarh Pukhraj Garg and MLA from Merta Indira Devi Bawri will contest the elections. The party has fielded Lachharam Badrada from Parbatsar, Revatram Panwar from Kolayat, Badrilal Jat from Sahada, Umedaram Beniwal from Baytu, Lalchand Mund from Sardarshahar, Mahesh Saini from Sanganer and Ajay Trivedi from Jodhpur city.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) was a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party decided to part ways with the NDA after the Central government passed the controversial farm laws, leading to differences in their respective positions on the issue.

Hanuman Beniwal won the 2018 assembly elections from Khinvsar, but in 2019, he emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur. Following this, his brother Narayan Beniwal won in the RLP during the by-election.

Hanuman Beniwal announces alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP

Earlier this week, the RLP announced an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party led by Chandrashekhar Azad (commonly referred to as Kanshi Ram). With the announcement of their alliance, the RLP and the Azad Samaj Party have made it clear that they will jointly contest on all 200 seats in Rajasthan. However, the specific number of seats they will contest in this alliance will be announced on October 29, which marks the foundation day of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

