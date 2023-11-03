Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases news list of six candidates | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor Hanuman Beniwal

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Friday released a new list of six candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 25, 2023.

The party has fielded Anandi Ram Khateek from Kapasan, Dhanrahj Gujjar from Asid, Jai Prakash Bhangadhwa from Khajuwala, Shivdan Meghwal from Lunkaransar, Manoj Bishnoi from Bikaner East and Majid Khokhar from Bikaner West.

Hanuman Beniwal to contest from Khinvsar

According to the first list, the party's convener and MP, Hanuman Beniwal, will contest from the Khinvsar constituency. Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP leader, is an MP from the Nagaur constituency. Presently, the MP's brother, Narayan Beniwal, is the MLA from Khinvsar. The party has not given him a ticket from Khinvsar.

Hanuman Beniwal won the 2018 assembly elections from Khinvsar, but in 2019, he emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur. Following this, his brother Narayan Beniwal won in the RLP during the by-election.

Last month, the RLP has announced an alliance with the Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) was a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party decided to part ways with the NDA after the Central government passed the controversial farm laws, leading to differences in their respective positions on the issue.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

