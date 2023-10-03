Rajasthan Assembly elections: MLA shines shoes to 'eradicate caste bias' ahead of polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Screenshot of an Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla from Rajasthan polishing the shoes of his party workers.

As the state gears up for elections, politicians are leaving no stone unturned to win over voters. In a unique and heartfelt gesture, an Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla from Rajasthan took to polishing the shoes of his party workers and constituents to demonstrate his commitment to combating caste biases in the region. The MLA gathered his supporters at a local cobbler's shop where he personally polished their shoes. Videos capturing this extraordinary election campaign quickly went viral on social media, showcasing him touching the feet of an elderly supporter with utmost respect and seeking his blessings.

Under a makeshift shed, hundreds had congregated to meet their MLA, who sat there polishing shoes. An announcement in the background hailed him as, "An MLA who polishes our shoes, protects us, and the Constitution is among us."

As onlookers showered rose petals and cheered for the MLA, he extended his support to an elderly man stepping out confidently in his newly polished shoes.

Hudla expressed his dedication to eliminating caste discrimination. "Eradicating caste discrimination is my priority. I consider workers as my God. I stand with the common man, the poor, and the laborers, and I am always ready to help them. Today, I have honored them by polishing their shoes," he explained.

After dedicating nearly an hour to polishing hundreds of shoes, Hudla emphasised, "My goal is to eradicate caste discrimination in the area. Many in the region engage in caste politics, which is detrimental. In Mahwa, people coexist in harmony with love for one another. We have ushered in new dimensions of development in the Mahwa Assembly Constituency."

"I firmly believe that casteism poses a hindrance to our progress and development," Hudla stated. "It perpetuates discrimination and divides our communities. It's high time we break these barriers and work together to uplift every citizen."

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Om Prakash Hudla raised a 100-meter-high Tricolour flag outside the Mahwa district hospital. Supporters then carried him on their shoulders to a stadium, where the MLA unveiled the statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Interestingly, the MLA had previously polished the shoes of his constituents after winning the election in 2018, solidifying his dedication to their welfare.

