'Only BJP govt can keep rioters in check': PM Modi slams Congress on 'appeasement politics' in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in poll-bound Rajasthan, addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Chittorgarh on Monday. The prime minister offered prayers at Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh ahead of the rally.

The PM said the 'lotus' (BJP symbol) is the only face of the party in the upcoming elections and all cadre should devote themselves to the party symbol.

Rajasthan is saying with great confidence and trust - BJP will come, hooliganism will go, BJP will come and stop the riots, BJP will come and stop stone pelting, BJP will come and stop dishonesty, BJP will come, it will bring women security, the PM said.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan has destroyed the state in the past 5 years. It pains me that the state tops in crime list... Maximum number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan... Is this why you voted for Congress?..." Said PM Modi.

CM Gehlot was busy securing his seat in the state and his party (Congress) was busy snatching his seat... Every corrupt person, goon, rioter, tyrant and every leader of Congress has considered himself the government of Rajasthan. Congress left no stone unturned in looting the state..., the PM stated.

I want to guarantee the youth of Rajasthan that the paper leak mafia will be held accountable and punished (Paper leak mafia ka paataal mein bhi jakar hisab kiya jaega), he said.

CM Ashok Gehlot is aware that the countdown for Congress's farewell has begun and Gehlot ji himself is confident that he is going and that is why he has already congratulated BJP, the PM added.

"The CM is requesting that after BJP forms its government in Rajasthan, his schemes should not be discontinued. I want to thank Gehlot ji for publically accepting that BJP will come to power in Rajasthan," the PM said.

