'Congress means trust...': CM Gehlot hits back at PM Modi, accuses BJP of stopping many schemes since 2013

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has implicitly conceded defeat by urging not to scrap welfare schemes introduced by the Congress government in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister pointed out that many of the schemes and projects initiated during his previous tenure as CM were discontinued by the BJP after 2013.

"Between 2008 and 2013, when I was the Chief Minister, several schemes and projects initiated during my tenure were halted by the BJP government after 2013. The list of such schemes and projects is quite extensive but for example: Pachpadra Refinery, Chief Minister Rural BPL Housing Scheme, Chief Minister Rural Bus Service, Rs. 2 per litre subsidy on milk, Jaipur Metro Phase 2 (Ambabari to Sitapura), Appointment of Kedarnath Tragedy Victims on Compassionate Grounds and many free medicines," the CM said in a post on X.

'Congress means trust'

Asserting that Congress means trust, CM Gehlot said that the people of Rajasthan are aware that their welfare and rights are safeguarded only under the Congress government. "Doodh ka jala chhaachh bhee phoonk-phoonk kar peeta hai (Once bitten and twice shy). The people of Rajasthan realize that the popular schemes for their interests and rights are safe only under our Congress government. Congress means trust," he said.

Gehlot has accepted defeat

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, PM Modi said that CM Gehlot has already conceded defeat by asking him not to scrap the welfare schemes started by the Congress in Rajasthan, and gave a "guarantee" that the BJP will not discontinue any of them.

"The CM is requesting that after BJP forms its government in Rajasthan, his schemes should not be discontinued. I want to thank Gehlot ji for publically accepting that BJP will come to power in Rajasthan," the PM said.

