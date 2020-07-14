Image Source : GOVIND SINGH DOTASRA TWITTER Govind Singh Dotasra appointed new Rajasthan PCC chief, replaces Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new Rajasthan Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, replacing Sachin Pilot who was sacked by the party as PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister as well, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala informed on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing rift between two big leaders of the Congress, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the party has also sacked two other ministers -- Ramesh Meena, the Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister, and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh -- from their posts as both were supporting Sachin Pilot. These developments have come as no consensus was reached after Congress' talks with Sachin Pilot.

Who is Govind Singh Dotasra?

Govind Singh Dotasra, who currently holds the charge as Minister of State for primary and secondary education (Independent Charge), Minister for Tourism and Devasthan in Rajasthan government, has now also been appointed as PCC chief. Dotasra has been serving as the Vice President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) since 2014.

Dotasra joined the Congress party in 1981 and served as Chairman of Media and Communication Committee during 2018 Assembly election in the state. He represents the Laxmangarh constituency of Rajasthan's Sikar district since 2008 and had also served as served ex-Deputy Whip of Congress in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The decisions by the Rajasthan Congress against Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were taken after he failed to turn up at the Congress Legislative Party meeting in Jaipur.

Following the Congress Legislative Party meet, a press conference was addressed by Randeep Singh Surjewala, wherein he said, "Sachin Pilot, along with some other ministers have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is clearly aimed at toppling the Rajasthan government."

ALSO READ | Congress removes Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister; appoints new state chief

ALSO READ | Truth can be troubled not defeated, tweets Sachin Pilot after Congress sacks him as Rajasthan Dy CM

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage