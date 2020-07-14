Truth can be troubled not defeated, tweets Sachin Pilot after Congress sacks him as Rajasthan Dy CM

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sachin Pilot reacts after Congress party takes action taken him.

Sachin Pilot has said that truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated, in a tweet soon after the Congress party sacked him as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief. The disciplinary actions against Pilot have been taken by the Congress party after he failed to turn up at the Congress Legislative Party meeting in Jaipur to resolve the ongoing in-party crisis.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, reports say Sachin Pilot is likely to address a press conference at 5 pm today. Apart from Sachin Pilot, Ramesh Meena, the Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister, and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh have also been sacked from their posts by the party.

Following the Congress Legislative Party meet, a press conference was addressed by Randeep Singh Surjewala, wherein he said, "Sachin Pilot, along with some other ministers have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is clearly aimed at toppling the Rajasthan government."

