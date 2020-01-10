Will revoke CAA-NRC if Congress wins power in UP: Priyanka’s poll pitch in Varanasi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her interaction with locals in Varanasi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday announced that her party will roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Citizens (NRC) if it won power in the state elections of Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

“This is an attack on the Constitution. They are doing politics by targeting one community but the whole CAA-NRC is against the poor of the country,” the Congress general secretary said, addressing a crowd in Varanasi.

The Congress general secretary, who has in recent weeks vociferously targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the brutal crackdown of citizenship law protests, also assured legal help to all those who had been arrested or detained by the authorities during last month’s protests. She met several activists who have been protesting recent changes to the Citizenship Act.

Congress insiders say that Priyanka’s visit lasted approximately four hours, during which he met students from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as well as locals.

