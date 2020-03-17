No one has held us captive: Rebel Congress MLAs say their voice not being heard in Kamal Nath govt

Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs slams Kamal Nath government

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs rejected claims made by the Kamal Nath government that they are being held captive. In a press conference, several rebel MLAs said that they are keen to return to the state provided that they are provided security as they don't feel safe. The rebel MLAs added their voice was not being heard in the government.

They also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is their leader as they have learned a lot from him. The development comes as Kamal Nath government is facing a floor test, however, it is currently under a 10-day breather after Speaker adjourned the Madhya Pradesh assembly till March 29.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday has issued a notice to Kamal Nath government after BJP moved to the apex court seeking a floor test in the MP assembly at the earliest.

The rebel MLAs also alleged voices of bureaucrats are being heard more than the elected representatives. They also mentioned that it seems Kamal Nath is only chief minister for Chhindwara and not for the entire state.

Governor directs Kamal Nath govt to face floor test

Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has been directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to take the floor test by Tuesday (today), failing which it will be assumed as he doesn't have the numbers.

The development comes after Kamal Nath once again met the Governor on Monday after the Speaker adjourned the assembly till March 26, providing a 10-day breather for the government.

However, the BJP has moved a no-confidence motion and approached the Supreme Court seeking a floor test in Madhya Pradesh at the earliest.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Governor asks Kamal Nath to face floor test on March 17, else govt falls