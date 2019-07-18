Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy cornered, trust vote in assembly today

Karnataka trust vote: Will the lotus bloom in the state again?

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has a tough task cut out for him today as Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government will face a crucial trust vote in Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court of India ruled that rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs cannot be forced to attend the legislative assembly. These MLAs are currently holed-up in Mumbai. After the Supreme Court decision, the MLAs expressed happiness. In addition, they said that there was "no question" of attending Karnataka Legislative Assembly session.

If these MLAs don't remain present during the trust vote, it may spell doom for Congress-JD(S) government as its strength will fall well short of majority mark. It's not a guarantee that rebel MLAs will vote in favour of the government in case they are present during the trust vote. But their absolute absense will mean that those secretly planning to vote for the government will not be able to do so. This will cost Kumaraswamy government dearly.

So what's the strategy?

Sources within Congress-JD(S) indicate that the ruling coalition may try to buy some more time so that it can approach Supreme Court. In such a case, Congress-JD(S) may request the Court review its decision of exempting rebel MLAs from a mandatory presence in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. There may even be a ruckus inside the assembly to create favourable conditions for adjournment.

BJP's 'Operation Silence'

To counter the Congress-JD(S) strategy, the BJP MLAs are expected to 'not take the bait' for a verbal fight within the assembly. State BJP chief Yeddyurappa has been reported to have told party MLAs to stay calm despite any provocation. BJP fears that any ruckus may present an opportunity for the assembly speaker to expell the leaders from the session and this may prove disastrous for the BJP during trust vote.

Currently, 13 MLAs from Congress and 3 from JD(S) have resigned. In addition to this, two idependent MLAs have taken back their support to Kumaraswamy government.

Karnataka Assembly has 225 seats out of which 117 seats are currently in Congress-JD(S) kitty. With support from two independents, BJP's tally comes to 107. If resignations of 16 MLAs are accepted, Congress-JD(S) tally will come down to 101 which will put Kumaraswamy government in serious jeopardy.

Click Here to know developments that took place on Wednesday July 17

Read | Kumaraswamy govt in trouble as Supreme Court says Karnataka rebel MLAs can opt out of Thursday trust vote

Read | Karnataka Congress blames BJP for its rebel MLAs' lockdown

Karnataka Crisis | the Govt will not last because they do not have the numbers, says Yeddyurappa