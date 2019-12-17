Derek O'Brien asks Twitter followers to guess 'clown'; WB governor responds

Image Source : PTI TMC MP Derek O'Brien

On a day Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a fresh war of words, TMC MP Derek O'Brien took an apparent dig at the constitutional head of West Bengal by asking his Twitter followers to guess the "clown" governor.

"Governor = Clown ??Guess who ??," O'Brien tweeted.

Governor = Clown 🤪Guess who 😜 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 16, 2019

His tweet soon drew Dhankhar's attention and the governor mocked him, saying he would solve his puzzle "when we have occasion to interact".

".@derekobrienmp. I vividly recollect the pleasant brief interaction I had with graceful parliamentarian at Hospital where we had gone to bless the new born grandson of Mamata Bannerjee. He would always have my high regards. Would solve his puzzle when we have occasion to interact," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Monday, Banerjee in letter to the governor expressed shock over his regular diatribes against her government and urged him to cooperate to maintain peace, rather than aggravating the situation.

Dhankhar responded saying he was deeply pained by the "unwarranted tangetial approach" adopted by Banerjee and urged her to work in "tandem and together" in the public interest and "engage in soul searching".

